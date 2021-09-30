Reading Time: 5 minutes

SALEM, Ore. — On Monday night, Gov. Kate Brown (D-Ore.) signed off on the first congressional map in the nation to be implemented in the 2022 election cycle.

Oregon’s redistricting process is controlled by their Democrat-run state legislature — the map , which shores up vulnerable Democrat Reps. Peter DeFazio (OR-04) and Kurt Schrader (OR-05), was also initially slated to gerrymander the state’s new 6th district, gained as a result of the 2020 census, in favor of Democrats.The end result would have been a map that would hand five out of six districts to Democrats — the […]