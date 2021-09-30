All eyes are on Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) as the vote for President Biden’s infrastructure bill falls on Thursday. Sinema met with Biden several times this week. Remarkably, she met with the president three times on Tuesday alone. However, she is still against a bill that costs as much as $3.5 trillion. Meanwhile rumors sprang that she was actually for it.

“Senator Sinema said publicly more than two months ago, before Senate passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, that she would not support a bill costing $3.5 trillion,” the statement read. “Claims that the Senator has not detailed her views […]