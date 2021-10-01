From the moment the Arizona Senate determined that votes and ballots would be audited in Maricopa County (the State’s most populous county), leftist attacks on the effort have been fierce and relentless. From the failed lawsuits intended to halt the audit, to the mockery and castigation from the leftist Fake News crowd, to the toothless Federal demands that it cease, the hysterical accusation of virtually every Democrat mouthpiece has been that the audit posed a grave threat to the Constitution and the “rule of law.” This coordinated outcry was hardly the behavior of an honest political class that had any actual confidence in its own legitimacy.

Things did not improve once the audit commenced. The Maricopa County bosses obstructed and stonewalled at every juncture, causing the audit to drag on for months past its original timetable. All by design of course. In May, they refused to turn over voting machines. Since then it has been learned that many of the machines and other networking hardware were “wiped” in the same manner of Hillary’s illegal server, before they were handed over to state auditing officials. Nothing to hide here, to be sure!

The whole sordid affair has the pawprints of the Clinton Crime Machine all over it. It was indeed the Clintons who, with leftist media help, perfected the scam of transforming evidence they destroyed into claims of “a lack of evidence.” And in the face of tepid, spineless Republican opposition, such tactics to deflect and obstruct justice have all too often proven successful. Clearly, that was the plan among Arizona Democrats and their enablers back in D.C. But things are different now, and the fear among leftists is palpable.

Unlike the plodding and insipid Mitch McConnells and Kevin McCarthys who sit atop the Republican “heap” on Capitol Hill, a new revolution of principled and courageous Republicans are moving into positions of power across the nation. The newcomers are shaking things up for the GOP “Old Guard” who have considered the party nothing more their own personal “club.” Even more significantly, they are refusing to allow leftist Democrats to define the terms of battle. That has been an old but reliable trick by which feckless Republicans were guaranteed eventual failure in the past.

In Arizona, the ones to watch are State GOP Chair Dr. Kelli Ward, who has been a tireless leader in the fight against both leftist Democrats and their RINO minions. Along with her are State Attorney General Mark Brnovich and State Senator Wendy Rogers. Along with other unshakeable pro-Constitution conservatives, they are becoming the leftist Democrats’ worst nightmare. The silent assent and compliance of a dispirited opposition is an essential component of any successful coup. With each passing day, it becomes ever more obvious that these courageous patriots have absolutely no intention of granting such to the left.

Dr. Ward has already asserted the need for AG Brnovich to investigate and prosecute those who have engaged in election fraud. And Senator Rogers is loudly insisting that the Arizona 2020 Presidential Election results be decertified. Of course both scenarios are uphill battles, especially given the “business as usual” lethargy of the GOP “Establishment.” But even the prospect of indictments and criminal proceedings suggests a potential political earthquake with widespread ramifications. And we all know which crowd has the most to fear form that!

Against this calamitous backdrop, with its potential to begin the wholesale unraveling of the leftist Biden Cabal and the ongoing attempted coup, the scrambling of leftists to maintain their tenuous hold on power by any bogus means is increasingly transparent, because it is increasingly desperate. Consider, for example, how twisted and contorted their anti-audit narrative has become, often doubling back over its own previous litany of lies, in flailing efforts to seem “credible” in any given moment.

Recall that the initial anti-audit hysterics obsessed over the mortal threat it ostensibly posed to truth, justice and the American way. Yet as those attempts at obstruction failed, and it became apparent that the audit would continue to completion, the leftist strategy completely reversed. In the final days before the official report was delivered to the Arizona State Senate, leftist media suddenly began proclaiming that the audit had “proven” Biden’s “win” to be legitimate. Both declarations are total lies. And still more profoundly, each totally contradicts the other!

In short, leftist Democrats have simply been conducting “business as usual,” wherein any lie will be told in order to “win” the debate of the moment. Next week’s issues will have their own new set of lies, as needed to give them a phony mantle of “credence.” And on it goes.

The fraud by which the Biden Cabal illegitimately assumed power has now been unmasked in Arizona. And as more audits are becoming inevitable in other states such as Georgia, the truth will be increasingly inescapable that we are living in a time when government that derives its just power by the “consent of the governed” is hanging by a thread. Our America is being wrested from us through wholly illicit means.

Far from the age of dignity and personal integrity, in which government “of the people, by the people, and for the people” was an ideal worth fighting for, modern America is being dragged into the abyss of top-down force being wielded by the powerful against the weak, in pursuit of their own interests. But even at this late date, where the pall of despotism appears to be descending inexorably on our once great and free Republic, the power of the truth to cut through the leftist veil of deceit can still be the deciding factor. We must be diligent and unceasing as we contend for our Nation.

Bio

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for many years, seeking to restore and uphold the Judeo-Christian principles on which our Nation was founded. His book, “Rules for Defeating Radicals,” is the “Go To” guide for effectively confronting and overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.

Too Few Are Telling the Truth

Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train.

I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others.

The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether.

We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), and Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCO). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities.

Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would break away. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken away from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.

Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.

Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:

MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).

Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn