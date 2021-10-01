House Democrats blocked an effort to require COVID-19 testing and vaccinations for migrants stopped at the border before they are released into U.S. communities.

The move comes as President Biden requires federal employees, including members of the U.S. military and Border Patrol, to receive the COVID vaccine . The U.S. government will reportedly fund COVID testing for federal workers who are not yet vaccinated.

The amendment to require the testing of migrants was introduced by Iowa Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks as part of the continuing resolution that Congress was debating to keep the government funded through early December. The legislation ultimately […]