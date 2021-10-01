Julie Jacobson That “Pew! Pew! Pew!” sound you heard was gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson giving a final disgusted “salute” to the ingrates running what once was the cradle of American freedom, Massachusetts.
The iconic gunmaker has been headquartered in Springfield for more than 170 years, but the company announced it would pull up stakes on its headquarters and move to a new home just outside Knoxville, Tenn., because of anti-gun legislation and proposed bans that would, obviously, put it out business.
The constant attacks on gun manufacturers and ever-present legislation by anti-freedom Leftists—gunning for the company—left it little choice but […]
