U.S. News Contrary to statements from the Biden administration, the US Border Patrol is reportedly still using horses, despite the hysteria over mounted officers rudely confronting illegal aliens crossing into the US.
The only change that was made after the US Department of Homeland Security suspended use of horse-mounted patrols last week was that the equestrian unit stopped working on the banks of the Rio Grande River near Del Rio, Texas, the Washington Examiner reported on Friday, citing an unidentified Border Patrol official. “No horse patrol in any sector has been disbanded,” the official was quoted as saying. “They’re […]
