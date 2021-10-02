IMPORTANT: Don’t let your conservative news get censored on social media! Click here to sign up for the most trusted source for conservative news – Todd’s daily newsletter. Todd and his team provide breaking news updates and exclusive conservative content.
As many as 400,000 illegal aliens may be heading to the U.S. border, NBC News reports.
“On a call this week with senior Department of Homeland Security officials, Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas asked whether the department was prepared for a worst-case scenario in which 350,000 to 400,000 migrants cross the border in October, according to two DHS officials familiar with […]
"An unprecedented number…nearly doubling the stunning numbers we've seen the last two months, which were a 21-year high." pic.twitter.com/6kPDR1rE1H
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 1, 2021
