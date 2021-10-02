If you look at Joe Biden’s history, some would say he is a moderate. But is he, though? Stu Burguiere and Glenn Beck say no, he’s not.
On this episode of Stu Does America , Stu explains that to many Americans, Biden seemed to be a guy who floated around whatever the middle of the Democrat Party was at the time, but that he seems to be doing the opposite of what he said he’d do as president.
Glenn suggested that “Biden is convinced that he is going to be the guy that will fundamentally transform America.” Glenn later added Biden […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.theblaze.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker