In 2003, President Jed Bartlett famously walked to Capitol Hill to get a budget deal done with Republicans. He was successful. He was also fictional. In the reality of 2021, President Joe Biden went to Capitol Hill. But our puddingheaded-president — who remember, is the most popular president ever — can’t unite his batsh!t crazy caucus members with his slightly less batsh!t crazy caucus members. After a reporter asked Biden about being such a failure, the president did what most old men with questionable control of their mental faculties does. He snapped at some young whippersnapper. I think it […]

