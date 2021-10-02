Congressman Troy Nehls (R-TX) contacted Col. Maura M. Hennigan from the Marine Corps Liaison Office to get some answers on Lt. Col. Stuart Sheller’s pre-trial confinement.

Rep. Nehls was told by Col. Hennigan that Lt. Col. Scheller is being held in confinement due to coronavirus. WTH? She then listed off a number of charges Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller will likely face for daring to rebuke military leadership for surrendering to the Taliban, arming the terrorists group with $83 billion in US weapons, and stranding thousands of Americans and green card holders in the country. When 13 American servicemen […]