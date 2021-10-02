California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Image Credit: Gage Skidmore Reading Time: 2 minutes

Sacramento, CA — Gavin Newsom (D-CA) has become the first governor to make a statewide vaccine mandate for K-12 public school students. He’s the first, yes, but we can count on him not being the last as he inches us down this slippery slope.

It was an expected move, but it comes before the official full approval for ages 5+. The plan will affect grades 7-12, requiring children 12+ to go ahead and get the shot. Younger grades will also require vaccination following the FDA approval of their age […]