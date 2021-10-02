Clker-Free-Vector-Images / Pixabay When we talk about violent cities, I usually bring up Chicago. Sometimes, I’ll add in places like Baltimore. Both are famously violent cities, after all, so it makes sense to bring them up.

However, it seems someone else is the murder capital of the United States for 2020 . Homicides in the U.S. in 2020 increased nearly 30% over the previous year according to new FBI figures and St. Louis City is reportedly the U.S. city with the highest murder rate. St. Louis City had 263 homicides in 2020 with a homicide rate of 87 per 100,000 […]