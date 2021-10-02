« Some trendy leftist three-word mottos for the modern age | Saturday schadenfreude: Prog thinks she can change nature, suddenly (and hilariously) discovers she can’t »
For a bill that supposedly cost “nothing,” Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi can’t even persuade their own party to vote for it.
According to Fox News : House Speaker Nancy Pelosi drew up the white flag Friday evening, admitting that “more time is needed” to pass a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that is one of the pillars of President Biden’s agenda, after previously vowing to pass the measure this week. While Pelosi had promised […]
