For a bill that supposedly cost “nothing,” Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi can’t even persuade their own party to vote for it.

According to Fox News : House Speaker Nancy Pelosi drew up the white flag Friday evening, admitting that “more time is needed” to pass a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that is one of the pillars of President Biden’s agenda, after previously vowing to pass the measure this week. While Pelosi had promised […]