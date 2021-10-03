I thought the adults were back. Jobs would be flowing. The norms would be returned. COVID would be shut down. And Joe Biden would unite the country. If you had believed any of that—this must be your first dabbling in politics because it was all a lie. These guys all lie. Even the ones I like —lie…a lot. Yet, we’re not going into the former items because you know those are a dumpster fire. I’m talking about the united part. Are we heading for a collapse? Is the United States of America as we know it about to be […]

Read the rest of this story here: townhall.com

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.

With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!

JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker