AP Photo/Andrew Harnik Joe Biden never ran for president on a “centrist” or “moderate” platform. He only sounded like a centrist. The distinction is important because Biden found it necessary to appropriate radical-left orthodoxy in order to cement the loyalty of Bernie Sanders supporters to his campaign.

Without the support of both the moderates and the radicals, Biden would be retired and living most of the year at his beach house in Rehoboth. At the time, he didn’t care how the mishmash of strange ideological bedfellows would play out in real-time. He just needed to win.

But eight months later, beset […]