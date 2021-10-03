A J-16 fighter jet performing in the sky during the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force Aviation Open Day in Changchun, in China’s northeastern Jilin province, to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force, in October 2019. (AFP/Getty Images/TNS) Reading Time: 2 minutes

Taiwan — Chinese warplanes made a record number of incursions close to Taiwan on Saturday, continuing their display of military might as Beijing enters a second day of celebrating the country’s founding.

People’s Liberation Army aircraft conducted 19 flights near the territory overnight, adding to the 20 seen earlier on […]