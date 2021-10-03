Moderate Democrat Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is furious with her party’s leadership in the wake of its failure to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

The senator issued a statement on Saturday in which she accused her party leadership of making “conflicting promises that could not all be kept.”

“The failure of the U.S. House to hold a vote on the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is inexcusable, and deeply disappointing for communities across our country,” she said in a statement on Twitter. Canceling the U.S. House vote on the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act denies Americans millions of new good-paying […]