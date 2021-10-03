A poll released by Rasmussen Reports last week indicates that Americans overwhelmingly prefer former President Donald Trump’s immigration policy to that of Joe Biden, with the former building a wall and sharply cutting back immigration. Joe Biden broke a single-year record for apprehensions of illegal migrants last week, indicating that more illegals have infiltrated the nation’s border under his reign than ever before.

A majority of 51% of Americans think Trump’s immigration policies were better than Biden’s. Only 32% prefer Biden’s ‘America Last’ approach, with 11% viewing the two presidents as the same. Criticism of Biden’s immigration policies have come […]