So YouTube is banning all content they say is spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine. “Working closely with health authorities, we looked to balance our commitment to an open platform with the need to remove egregious harmful content,” the video-sharing platform said in a September 29 statement posted to its blog. “We’ve steadily seen false claims about the coronavirus vaccines spill over into misinformation about vaccines in general, and we’re now at a point where it’s more important than ever to expand the work we started with COVID-19 to other vaccines.” In response, YouTube taking action in censoring anti-vaccine […]

