AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana Anti-Second Amendment activists were pretty happy last November. They gained the House, an effective majority in the Senate, and the new president ran on gun control. It looked as if everything were looking up for them.
Then they ran smack into the face of reality.
Despite having an effective majority in the Senate with the new vice president serving as a tie-breaker, they still couldn’t get past the filibuster. Sure, they want that gone, but they can’t seem to make that happen either.Now, despite all their supposed advantage, they’re freaked out because it seems the Supreme Court […]
Read the rest of this story here: bearingarms.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker