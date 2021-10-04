More than 150 pro-lifers attended a funeral on Saturday for a baby whose body was found in an abortion facility’s trash container in June.

Named Gianna-John by local pro-lifers, the baby was about 15 to 17 weeks when she was aborted at Northeast Ohio Women’s Center (NEOWC) in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. She was killed by the Dilation and Evacuation (D&E) abortion procedure, commonly known as dismemberment abortion. This is the most commonly used abortion procedure during the second trimester and the abortionist kills the baby by tearing her arms and legs from her torso before crushing her skull. Screenshot: Created […]