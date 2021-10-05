Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed several GOP voting bills she says aimed to suppress the right to vote. Republicans backing the bills assert the legislation would have protected election integrity.

Republicans say the bills aimed to solidify election day training, protect machines from being hacked, and would have created more voting locations.

“This is just the latest example of Gretchen Whitmer’s politics getting in the way of actually governing,” Executive Director for Michigan Rising Action Eric Ventimiglia said in a statement. “This veto shows that Whitmer is more concerned with politics than the people they represent. If this package had four Democrat […]