IMPORTANT: Don’t let your conservative news get censored on social media! Click here to sign up for the most trusted source for conservative news – Todd’s daily newsletter. Todd and his team provide breaking news updates and exclusive conservative content.

Pro-life activists were confronted with violence and hate speech at the Women’s Marches Saturday.

Students for Life of America organized counter-protests at 24 of the 50 Women’s Marches that spanned the country, after being uninvited for not supporting abortion.“These pre-born female lives go unrepresented at a March like this,” Michele Hendrickson, Director of Strategic Initiatives at Students for Life, said. […]