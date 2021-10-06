On Wednesday, radical Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib admitted that she only wears a mask for the cameras, not to combat COVID-19. The statement from Tlaib is enfuriating to say the least considering she and her Democratic colleagues push rules onto the American people but don’t even follow them themselves.

Oh, no, oh, not you!” Tlaib said to an attendee during an event in Detroit.

“No, no, no, I’m just wearing it because I’ve got a Republican tracker here.” Tlaib said, admitting the masks are only for the cameras.WATCH: Caught on Video: @RashidaTlaib Admits She Only Wears Mask for Cameras “I’m just […]