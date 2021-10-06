AP Photo/Nati Harnik If you are having a difficult time recognizing American Democrats in 2021, you are most definitely not alone. Those of us who have been involved in politics for a long time remember a Democratic party that bears almost zero resemblance to whatever the heck is going on over there now. Yeah, they’ve always been a little nutty, but it used to be a manageable nutty.

What we are witnessing now from the Democrats is a very public and ongoing nervous breakdown brought on by too many years of lying to the American people and themselves. Public incivility […]