Draconian vaccination mandates for the COVID-19 shot are becoming more prominent throughout American society as the days go on, with numerous corporations, government employers, and institutions of education joining in on the fun. Some college students have finally said that enough is enough, deciding the forced experimental shot is not a price they are willing to pay for graduation.

Justin Mishler, a 29-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran and junior at Northern Illinois University, is one of them, CNBC reported . After finishing his military service, Mishler enrolled in the state school in 2016 through the help of the GI Bill, […]