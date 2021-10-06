While Constitutional Carry bills have been introduced in Florida in recent years, they haven’t gotten much traction. Next year’s legislative session could be a very different story, however, as we discuss on today’s Bearing Arms’ Cam & Co.

Rep. Anthony Sabatini has probably been the most vocal supporter of Constitutional Carry in the Florida legislature, but even he recently expressed doubts that the House Speaker would bring his bill up for debate . RINO Speaker of the House in Florida, beta @ChrisSprowls (the guy who kills the Pro-Life, Pro-2A, & E-Verify Bills each year) moved my legislative office because he’s […]