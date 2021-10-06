AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta Back in July, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) signed an agreement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

There were a few things in the deal, which you can read here , but chief among them was that his top line number was $1.5 trillion.

Here he is last week saying he’s already moved on this — to come from zero up to $1.5 trillion, so why do the progressives think that he should be the one to move? Joe Manchin discussing the spending bill: “I have never been a liberal in any way, shape, or form purple. We […]