AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta Back in July, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) signed an agreement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
There were a few things in the deal, which you can read here , but chief among them was that his top line number was $1.5 trillion.
Here he is last week saying he’s already moved on this — to come from zero up to $1.5 trillion, so why do the progressives think that he should be the one to move? Joe Manchin discussing the spending bill: “I have never been a liberal in any way, shape, or form purple. We […]
Read the rest of this story here: redstate.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker