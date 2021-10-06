With 13 months to the November 2022 election, numerous ballot initiatives already have been filed with the California Secretary of State’s Office.

On the ballot already are citizen-initiated measures related to legalizing sports betting on Native American lands, changes to medical malpractice lawsuits, plastic waste reduction, and banning flavored tobacco products.

Four ballot initiatives have been cleared by the state for signature gathering. They address an environmental and sustainability education initiative, prison rights, child dependency and custody hearings, and legalizing hallucinogenic mushrooms.But 21 other ballot initiatives are with the state Attorney General’s Office, which is tasked with accepting public comments and […]