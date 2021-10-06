The OkCupid dating app is displayed on a cellphone on Feb. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Chris Delmas – AFP / Getty Images) A New Jersey man who used dating applications to lure and kill three women five years ago was sentenced Wednesday to 160 years in prison after a trial in which it was revealed that friends of one victim did their own detective work on social media to ferret out the suspect.
Khalil Wheeler-Weaver sat motionless as the judge gave the sentence in state court in Newark.
The sentencing was preceded by emotional statements by family members of victims […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.westernjournal.com
