Joe Biden held a discussion with bankers and business leaders over failure to raise the debt ceiling at the same fake mockup White House stage he used when taking the COVID booster shot.

Biden held the talks with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday at the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building where he received the COVID booster injection on live television last week. When you’re running the country from a movie set, but don’t hire people with enough production talent to make the propaganda believable. pic.twitter.com/NNmdEWouGI — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) October 6, 2021 And […]