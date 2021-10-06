Around one in three U.S. adults think that it might be better to abolish the nation’s high court if it begins making a lot of decisions which most Americans disagree with, according to a survey from the Annenberg Public Policy Center of the University of Pennsylvania.

While 11% strongly agreed, 23% somewhat agreed with this statement : “If the Supreme Court started making a lot of rulings that most Americans disagreed with, it might be better to do away with the Court altogether.”

The combined 34% who either strongly or somewhat agreed represents a notable increase from the 20% who felt […]