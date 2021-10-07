AP Photo/Felix Marquez Ten Republican governors gathered at the southern border on Wednesday to bash Joe Biden for the crisis he created there and talk up a 10-point plan to address the decline of security at the southern border and the worrying rise in human smuggling — the worst in two decades.
On September 20, 20 GOP governors sent a letter to the White House imploring the president to take action. That letter was ignored as were individual entreaties from state governors across the country. So the ten governors — Greg Abbott of Texas, Doug Ducey of Arizona, Brian Kemp […]
Read the rest of this story here: pjmedia.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker