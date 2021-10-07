As the race for the 8th Congressional District in Pennsylvania heats up, there is much speculation that Republican James Bognet may step into the ring once again. While Bognet touts himself as a pro-Trump, America First candidate, he has a history of associating with staunch anti-Trumpers like Mitt Romney, John McCain, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and George H.W. Bush.
With only one Republican, Teddy Daniels, currently running for a chance for the U.S. House, rumors that Republican James Bognet may announce his candidacy once more are circulating. In the 2020 Congressional Race, Bognet secured an endorsement from President Donald Trump. Though […]
Read the rest of this story here: nationalfile.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker