As the race for the 8th Congressional District in Pennsylvania heats up, there is much speculation that Republican James Bognet may step into the ring once again. While Bognet touts himself as a pro-Trump, America First candidate, he has a history of associating with staunch anti-Trumpers like Mitt Romney, John McCain, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and George H.W. Bush.

