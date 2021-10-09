Joe Biden delivered an address on Covid-19 and vaccine mandates on Wednesday that was filled with gibberish and outright lies. As Biden touted his blatantly unconstitutional federal vaccine mandates, he referred to the debunked lie that vaccines ‘stop the spread.’ Watch: “We’re making sure healthcare workers are vaccinated because if you seek care at a healthcare facility, you should have the certainty that the people providing that care are protected from COVID and cannot spread it to you,” Biden claimed.

It is important to note that this is an outright lie. It is not a misstatement. Biden read it off […]