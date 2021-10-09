Federalist Publisher Ben Domenech called the United States’ abortion culture “one of the most radical abortion regimes in the world” on Fox News’ “Primetime” Friday night. Yet, our country’s hostility toward the unborn has fostered an energy in the pro-life movement “unlike anything we have ever seen before,” Domenech said.

Twenty-seven European countries limit elective abortion to 12 weeks gestation, where as the United States ranks only with countries like China and North Korea where abortion is legal up until moments before a child takes their first breath.

“For that, you have to look at our moral equals in nations like […]