President Joe Biden has taken fire and backlash for his expanded federal vaccine mandate, but now he’s not the only one in trouble.

Idaho’s Republican Gov. Brad Little left the state temporarily, and in his absence Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin signed an executive order banning vaccine mandates, testing requirements and vaccine passports. “Today, as Acting Governor, I fixed Gov. Little’s Executive Order on ‘vaccine passports’ to make sure that K-12 schools and universities cannot require vaccinations OR require mandatory testing,” she said. “I will continue to fight for your individual Liberty!”

Little had signed an executive order banning vaccine passports […]