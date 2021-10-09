President Joe Biden has taken fire and backlash for his expanded federal vaccine mandate, but now he’s not the only one in trouble.
Idaho’s Republican Gov. Brad Little left the state temporarily, and in his absence Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin signed an executive order banning vaccine mandates, testing requirements and vaccine passports. “Today, as Acting Governor, I fixed Gov. Little’s Executive Order on ‘vaccine passports’ to make sure that K-12 schools and universities cannot require vaccinations OR require mandatory testing,” she said. “I will continue to fight for your individual Liberty!”
Little had signed an executive order banning vaccine passports […]
Read the rest of this story here: trishintel.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker