The Biden regime is on track to break President Donald Trump’s record for the fewest refugees resettled in America during a year, and the taxpayer-funded migrant trafficking industry is not happy about this news.
The reason for the low figure is reportedly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as the Biden regime only resettled 7,637 refugees in the U.S. through the end of August of 2021. This is a far cry from the administration’s pledge to resettle as many as 125,000 refugees in the country per year.
“It is quite disappointing how few refugees were actually resettled this year. I don’t think […]
