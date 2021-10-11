The Supreme Court may soon overturn Roe v. Wade. The truth that abortion is wrong is increasingly winning out.

The divisive national debate about abortion is in the news as much as ever. Texas’ new ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy was blocked by a judge on Wednesday but allowed to continue on Friday, Democrats’ huge spending bill is in part being held up by an amendment allowing federal funding of abortion, and, in what will be the most-watched case in decades, the Supreme Court may overturn its 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling later this year.

The Roe ruling […]