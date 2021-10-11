A whistleblower with a reportedly long history serving in the Capitol Police force has sent a letter to leaders in Congress, naming and blaming Capitol Police leaders for lying to Congress and doing nothing themselves that day to de-escalate the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

The anonymous former high-ranking Capitol Police official sent the letter to Republican and Democrat leaders in Congress late last month.

A majority of the letter focused on the Capitol Police’s acting chief Sean Gallagher and assistant chief Yogananda Pittman for their shortcomings on handling Jan. 6. But blame is also casted on Senate Majority Leader Chuck […]