A United Nations children’s rights panel declined on Monday to rule on a case filed by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who argued that nations harm young people through inaction on global warming. While governments may be responsible for their policies’ effect on climate change , the UN is unable to issue decisions on such cases, the international body’s Child Rights Committee (CRC) ruled . Plaintiffs may only bring their case before the CRC after they have first exhausted all legal remedies in their […]

