Dr. Fauci Testifies To Senate Health Committee On Country’s COVID-19 Response A viral shot of Dr. Anthony Fauci in a nearly two-hour-long National Geographic documentary hosted on Disney+ shows the doctor working in his home office alongside a large portrait of himself.
Also notable in the documentary, Fauci says people who view him as a “bad guy” only do so because he “represents” the “truth,” something his critics are “uncomfortable” with.
The documentary, appropriately titled “Fauci,” is framed as a look into Fauci’s life, who’s held public office during a host of pandemics.“‘Fauci’ examines the life of Dr. Fauci, public servant […]
