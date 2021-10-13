President Joe Biden and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas attend a naturalization ceremony in the East Room of the White House on July 2, 2021, in Washington. (Patrick Semansky / AP) Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas instructed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to halt large-scale anti-illegal immigrant raids on worksites in a Monday memo.

“The deployment of mass worksite operations, sometimes resulting in the simultaneous arrest of hundreds of workers, was not focused on the most pernicious aspect of our country’s unauthorized employment challenge: exploitative employers,” Mayorkas’ memo stated.

“These highly visible operations misallocated enforcement resources while chilling, and even […]