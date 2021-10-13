President Biden Delivers Remarks On Efforts To Address Supply Chain Bottlenecks President Joe Biden refused to answer questions from reporters on Wednesday following remarks that he gave about supply chain shortages that are causing widespread problems across the U.S.

During the remarks, Biden threatened to take action if private sector companies did not fix the problem, saying, “If the private sector doesn’t step up, we’re going to call them out and ask them to act.”

At the end of the remarks, Biden bolted for the exit, ignoring questions about whether Christmas gifts would arrive on time this year and what he […]