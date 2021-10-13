AP Photo/Seth Wenig As workers across the country continue to battle for their civil and healthcare rights against increasingly tyrannical state mandates, healthcare workers in New York were thrown an important lifeline on Tuesday.

A federal judge has granted a temporary injunction against the vaccine mandates for healthcare workers in New York state. The injunction only covers religious exemptions, allowing for healthcare staff to reject the vaccine mandate on religious grounds after it was revealed that fetal cell lines were used in the development of the vaccines.

Workers had been required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by September 27th. From CBSNewYork: […]