John Berman Laura Jarrett CNN New Day 10-12-21 Liberal-media double standards were flagrantly exposed on CNN this morning. New Day co-host John Berman accused Texas Governor Greg Abbott of hypocrisy for signing an executive order prohibiting any entity, including private businesses, from enforcing Covid-vaccine mandates.

Taunted Berman: “Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who likes to brag about Texas being a pro-business state , he signed an executive order severely limiting the freedom of businesses to make their own choices.” Question: does anyone remember Berman or any CNNer calling out Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom for “limiting the freedom of businesses to […]