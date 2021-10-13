InStyle Max Mara Women In Film Celebration The Daily Wire has fast-tracked a new project with F6 and Deadpool actress Gina Carano, a Western titled “Terror on the Prairie,” which began filming this week.

While the conservative media company originally planned for a thriller based on the novel “White Knuckle” to be its first partnership with Mandalorian actress, producer DallasSonnier (“Bone Tomahawk”and “Run Hide Fight”) said the looming threat of federal vaccine mandates required a shift in plans.

“With the precariousness of the current Hollywood landscape and the remarkable overreach by its rulingclass, we made the tough, but prudent choice to […]