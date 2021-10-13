Former President Donald Trump has been a vocal supporter of the Covid-19 vaccines, which were developed rapidly under his administration under Operation Warp Speed and handed off to the Biden administration.

The current president has taken the vaccines and exploited them as a politicized weapon to target freedom-loving Americans and those who believe they have the right to bodily autonomy. Since the vaccines do not entirely prevent the spread of Covid-19, and natural immunity is equal to or superior to vaccinated immunity, there is no reasonable, legal or moral justification to force people to get these vaccines.

However, that is exactly […]