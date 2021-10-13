Joe Rogan interviews Dr. Sanjay Gupta Oct. 13, 2021 (Video screenshot) No. 1 podcaster Joe Rogan explained on Wednesday to CNN health correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta why many parents believe vaccinating their children for COVID-19 poses a greater risk than the disease itself.

“Don’t you think that, even with a breakthrough infection, untreated, you are probably more vulnerable than the average child who is not vaccinated, who gets COVID?” Rogan asked Gupta on “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

Before allowing Gupta to answer, Rogan noted that people who have been double vaccinated have died, including an actor who recently won an Emmy […]