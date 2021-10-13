Joe Rogan interviews Dr. Sanjay Gupta Oct. 13, 2021 (Video screenshot) No. 1 podcaster Joe Rogan explained on Wednesday to CNN health correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta why many parents believe vaccinating their children for COVID-19 poses a greater risk than the disease itself.
“Don’t you think that, even with a breakthrough infection, untreated, you are probably more vulnerable than the average child who is not vaccinated, who gets COVID?” Rogan asked Gupta on “The Joe Rogan Experience.”
Before allowing Gupta to answer, Rogan noted that people who have been double vaccinated have died, including an actor who recently won an Emmy […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.wnd.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker