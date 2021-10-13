WASHINGTON, AMERICA – AUGUST 27, 2020: Senator Kamala Devi Harris, is in talks for a rebuttal response to the Republican National Convention, as well as talks about the failure of President Trumb. On Tuesday during the National Congress of American Indians 78th Annual Convention, the day Vice President Kamala Harris hammered the individuals who were responsible for founding America, blasting the start of America for its “shameful past.”

“Those explorers ushered in a wave of devastation for tribal nations — perpetrating violence, stealing land, and spreading disease,” she blasted.

“President Joe Biden and I believe that the bond between our nations […]